Siliguri: 14-year-old arrested for raping 4-year-old girl

Siliguri: A 14-year-old minor boy was arrested on the allegations of raping a 4-year-old girl. The incident took place on Friday night in the Ashighar outpost area.

According to police, the accused minor, a resident of Maynaguri, was living with his mother in a rented house next to the victim’s house.

According to the family members of the victim, the accused lured the victim into his house under the pretext of watching television when no one was there in his house. Then he allegedly raped her.

The victim’s father reported that the incident came to light when the girl’s cries alerted a neighbour. When locals rushed to his house, the accused fled. The victim was immediately rushed to Siliguri District Hospital for medical treatment and the father of the minor lodged a written complaint at the police station. Police promptly responded to the complaint and arrested the accused minor from Ashighar area. He was produced before the Juvenile Court on Saturday and sent to a children’s home.