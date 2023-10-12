Siliguri: 13-year-old sculpts 4-ft-tall clay Durga idol for family sans any training

Siliguri: While Durga Puja for most teenagers is a “time to chill,” for 13-year-old Sanjit Barman it is time for some serious work.



A resident of Jaldumur near Siliguri spends time sculpting clay idols of the Goddess. He has no training in the craft and is self-taught. This year he is making a 4-foot-long Durga idol, all by himself and will be worshipped in his house. “I love making idols. I started making Durga idols two years ago. Since then we have been performing Durga Puja at our house with the idols I make. I want to make bigger idols in future,” said Sanjit, talking to Millennium Post.

Sanjit is a student of class VII. He studies at Netaji Boys High School in Siliguri. He lives with his family in the Jaldumur area. His father and mother are daily wage labourers. He first started making idols when he was 7-year-old. Initially, he had made small size idols of Goddess Laxmi, Kartick, Shiva and others. Slowly he started making Durga idols. Two years ago, he first made a small Durga idol along with her family members (idols of Laxmi, Saraswati, Ganesha, Kartick and Mahisasura). The idol was then worshipped in their house. Since then, the family has started Durga Puja. This year the Puja will complete three years with Sanjit’s idols growing in stature and looks.

According to the family, Sanjit is self-taught and has taken help from social media. Since early childhood, he loved making things using clay. Slowly, the love for idol-making developed. Now, he wants to be an artist.

Biren Barman, his father said: “I bought clay and other materials from the Matigara area. Sometimes, I help him with a few things which he cannot do but he does everything else. We support him in this endeavour.”

His neighbour said: “Other boys of his age are busy playing games, and enjoying holidays during Pujas, while he is busy crafting idols. He makes such beautiful clay idols.”

It will take him 15 days to complete the idols. Many people from his locality visit the Barman household just to see Sanjit’s Durga and pay obeisance to the Goddess.