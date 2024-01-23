Siliguri: 13-year-old boy receives PM Rashtriya Bal Award

Siliguri: Arijit Banerjee, a 13-year-old boy of Siliguri, received the Prime Minister Rashtriya Bal Award for Pakhawaj Vadan. He is the only person who has received this award in Bengal.



On Monday, Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, handed over the award to Arijit in Delhi. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi

on Tuesday.

Arijit’s father Sanjay Banerjee said: “Arijit has been into music since his childhood. His tireless efforts and practice brought him success. But he has to work harder to achieve more success in life.”

Arijit is studying in class eight in Siliguri Boys High School. He is a resident of Dabgram area in Ward 23 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). He started practicing Pakhawaj Vadan when he was 3-years-old. His first teacher was his father. His father and mother both are artists. His mother is a singer. They helped Arijit in his practice. Keya Banerjee, Arijit’s mother said: “He practiced regularly. He loves music and instruments. He wants to carry this to his future. But the sad thing is the demand for Pakhawaj Vadan is slowly decreasing. Hopefully, my son’s achievement will help in bringing back the interest of the public towards Pakhawaj Vadan.”

Utpal Dutta, the headmaster of Siliguri Boys High school, is also proud of his achievement. He said: “Arijit is a very polite student. We are very proud of him.”

The President conferred the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the 19 teenagers selected from all regions of the country for their exceptional achievements in the fields of art and culture, bravery, innovation, social service and sports.

This national recognition of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar serves to inspire and motivate other youngsters across the country.

Each awardee was given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, book vouchers worth Rs 10,000, certificate

and a citation.