Siliguri: 126-yr-old fair ‘Milan Mela’ extended for 2 days

Siliguri: ‘Milan Mela,’ a historic fair rooted in tradition, celebrated its 126th anniversary this year with a grand expansion. What started as a one-day event has now been extended to two days, a nod to its enduring legacy and the deep cultural connection it holds for the people of Siliguri and surrounding areas.



The fair is usually organised by the Rajbanshi community at Jaydhar Roy Primary School grounds in Salugara, Siliguri, every year after Vijaya Dashami. This year, too, the fair was held in the same place for two days. According to residents, the fair is closely tied to a Durga Temple there that was once a straw structure. Over time, a committee named Salugara Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee was formed to rebuild the temple, which has since become a focal point of the fair. The committee has named the temple Salugara Sarbajanin Durga Temple.

According to history, a king from Jalpaiguri used to visit the temple, arriving on the back of an elephant to offer puja. The king would also make donations, spending the night in a bungalow that was located behind the primary school.

According to the organisers, Milan Mela began in an era when letters were the only means of communication. At that time, people used to send letters to their family members and loved ones and called them to gather in a particular area on a particular day. The fair had started in that era and was given the name ‘Milan Mela.’ The fair has grown into a grand celebration now.

Chhabi Lal Roy, Executive Committee member of the organising committee, said: “This fair is an emotion for us. We want the government to give recognition to the fair as a ‘Cultural Heritage.’ We will also officially request the state government for the same.”

Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, also visited the fair on Tuesday night, which started on Monday. “This fair has historic importance. I thanked the organisers for continuing the fair for such a long time,” Deb added.