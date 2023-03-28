Siliguri: 115 units of blood collected at donation camp

siliguri: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) in association with Satyam Roychowdhury Foundation and Rotary Blood Bank of Siliguri organised a Blood Donation Camp on Tuesday at the SIT campus.



Students of Engineering, Management and Computer Applications along with residents of nearby areas thronged the venue and donated blood with much enthusiasm.

Satyam Roychowdhury Foundation is a CSR initiative of Satyam Roychowdhury, Founder and Managing Director, Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University. It has always been a forerunner of philanthropic activities and the upliftment of less fortunate.

Mithun Chakraborty, Principal of the Institute encouraged the students and the staff to participate in such outreach programmes where

service to the society will guide a student to build an altruistic attitude that will become beneficial for the society as well as the Nation. Rajeeb Chetri, the Joint Coordinator of

+NSS unit of SIT expressed his gratitude to Satyam Roychowdhury Foundation for inspiration and support and to Bindu Upadhyaya and her team from Rotary Blood Bank for rendering their service for the cause of humanity and motivating the students for actively participating in this blood donation camps. He encouraged the students to aim for holistic development which can only happen by offering service to the society. 115 units of blood were collected.