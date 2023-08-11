Siliguri: 11 arrested during raids at illegal call centres

Siliguri: A total of 11 people have been arrested in two different raids at illegal call centres in Siliguri by the Special Operation Group (SOG) and police of Siliguri Metropolitan on the same night. Three men have been arrested from Webel IT Park in Matigara and eight women have been arrested from an illegal call centre at Milan More area in Siliguri.



All the accused were produced before the Siliguri Court on Friday. According to the police, on Thursday afternoon, SOG and a team of Matigara Police raided three offices in Phase 2 of Webel IT Park, in Matigara. The raid continued till late in the night.

Police arrested three people from there. They have been identified as Debashish Roy (38 years), a resident of Netaji Para, Siliguri, Angshuman Singh (24 years) and Vishal Singh (24 years), both residents of Kolkata.

Three illegal call centres were unearthed there. Various incriminating documents have been seized through which the police came to know that these people used to cheat in the name of employment generation and health insurance. They used to call abroad, cheat and extort money from people. The police has seized about 100 computers, several documents, and mobiles phones from the offices.

In another incident, a team from the Pradhan Nagar Police Station arrested eight women from an illegal call centre at Milan More on the same night. It is being alleged that they had been running the illegal call centre in the name of different private companies. They duped money from several people and also ran an illegal friendship club, indulging in anti-social activities. Numerous SIM cards were also seized.