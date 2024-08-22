Siliguri: 10-year-old boy escapes from clutches of abductor

Siliguri: A 10-year-old boy escaped from the clutches of his abductors using his wits. The boy, who is a resident of Shaktigarh, was found in the Fatapukur area.



On Wednesday, after playing in a ground near Ashok Nagar, he was returning home in the evening when a Maruti van approached him and a man from inside asked him whether he would like a drink of water.

After drinking the water, he became unconscious. When he regained senses in an altogether different location, he saw that he was still in the van. In Fatapukur, when the driver parked the vehicle and went out for some work, thinking that the victim was still unconscious, the boy managed to escape. The boy then sought help from a passerby. The passerby alerted the police, who then contacted the victim’s family. With assistance from the New Jalpaiguri Police Station, the boy was safely returned to his family at night. Police have started an investigation and are trying to trace the van.