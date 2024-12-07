‘Silence of BJP-led Centre, lack of clarity leading to confusion in Hills’

Darjeeling: “The silence of the BJP-led Central government on the issue of a political solution for the Gorkhas and lingering politics is leading to confusion in the Hills. There is no clarity on what arrangement they want to give us. They should speak up. If they can give, they should say so or spell out clearly that they cannot,” stated Mann Ghising, president, Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF: an alliance partner of the NDA).

Ghising addressed a large gathering of party leaders and supporters in Darjeeling on the occasion of ‘Samjhauta Diwas,’ the day to commemorate the signing of a memorandum of settlement (MOS) that was signed between the Government of India, Government of West Bengal and the GNLF to grant 6th Schedule status to the Darjeeling Hills in 2005. However with a political turmoil gripping the Hills, the process was shelved. “The GNLF’s stand is clear. We will accept nothing less than the 6th Schedule. Whatever arrangement is handed down to us has to be protected by the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution,” demanded Mann Ghising. He stated that 20 years is a long time since the signing of the MOS and Darjeeling has achieved nothing in the way of a political settlement. “Time has been wasted while we have been busy locking horns with each other. I have made our stand clear, we have given a deadline of April 5, 2025 to the Indian government to hand us the promised solution for the Gorkhas. They have committed themselves in their Sankalp-Patra (BJP election manifesto). It is time they (read the BJP-led Central government) make their stand clear,” demanded Ghising. Addressing the gathering, Ghising urged the GNLF supporters and leaders to remain steadfast and not deviate from the path. “There are a lot of instigators who are fomenting trouble and division but we all should remain united and make a united demand,” added the GNLF president.

Incidentally, the GNLF has embarked on a black flag programme since August this year protesting the delay by the government in implementing a ‘political solution’ for the Gorkhas. “On this day, I reaffirm that the GNLF remains steadfast in its commitment to the Sixth Schedule. We continue to believe that its implementation is the most viable and constitutional means to address the long-standing aspirations of the Gorkha community, including our quest for identity, while preserving harmony among all sections of society. The Sixth Schedule is not just a legal framework; it is a symbol of hope, dignity and empowerment for the people of the Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars. I urge the Central and state governments to expedite the early implementation of the Sixth Schedule Accord, recognising its potential to bring stability, progress, and inclusivity to our region,” stated Neeraj Zimba, General Secretary, GNLF and MLA Darjeeling.

Incidentally, the Bills to grant 6th Schedule status to the Darjeeling Hills - The Constitution (One Hundred and Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2007” was introduced in the Lok Sabha on November 30, 2007 along with the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2007. The Bills were referred to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs which submitted its report on Feb 28, 2008.