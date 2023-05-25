Sikkim’s CM announces job regularisation for land donors, 66 appointments handed over

darjeeling: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, virtually inaugurated 73 Government Schools in Gangtok, Pakyong, Soreng, Gyalshing and Namchi districts on Thursday. 66 job appointment orders were distributed under the land donor scheme, recognizing those individuals who had donated land to construct school buildings.



Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a day-long outreach programme organised by the education department at Chintan Bhawan, Gangtok. Present at the programme were the education minister, HOD and officers from the education department, teachers, students from various schools, among others.

The programme also witnessed the token distribution of 437 regularization orders of teachers from different government schools. This was followed by a video presentation on teacher training facilitated by the SCERT.

In a significant step, the Chief Minister stated that in 767 schools, mid-day meals would be prepared by women aged between 40-60, with a provision of salary incentive.

During his address, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang emphasized the significance of teachers in fostering a strong society. He highlighted the efforts of the state government in the education sector. Furthermore, he mentioned the dedication of the state government in enhancing the quality of education in the state, with a strong focus on the remote and isolated villages of Sikkim.

The Chief Minister also stressed on the importance of the upcoming state universities, emphasising the advantage for students with a broader spectrum of choice for different subjects and diverse disciplines.

He also informed that the Nar Bahadur Bhandari fellowship scheme allows two students to pursue higher studies at esteemed institutions like Stanford University and Imperial College in London.

The Chief Minister mentioned the upcoming launch of the Bahini scheme at college level and said that the education system always serves as the backbone of the state. In his welcome address, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, R Telang stated that 73 government school buildings have been constructed successfully.