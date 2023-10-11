Sikkim to conduct inquiry into collapse of Teesta Urja Dam

The government of Sikkim has decided to conduct a thorough inquiry on the Teesta Urja Dam collapse at Chungthang in North Sikkim after the ongoing situation stabilises. There was a considerable rise in the water level of the river Teesta on Wednesday, sparking panic.

An advisory by the Sikkim government on Wednesday stated that as per information received from Army TCP, Chungthang in North Sikkim, water levels have risen in Muguthang area and proceeding downstream, thereby triggering an alert. Later the government clarified that the rise in water level was due to heavy rainfall in the higher reaches.

The log bridge connecting Chungthang to Pegong was damaged due to sudden rise in water level due to which transportation of goods as well as people crossing over, came to a standstill. However, the bridge was later restored. Over 1200 people stranded in Chungthang and surrounding areas were evacuated through this foot bridge constructed by the Army, ITBP and local volunteers.

With communications from Sikkim, the district administration of Kalimpong on the Bengal side embarked on issuing warning messages using the public address system (miking) urging people to stay alert and move away from the river banks as a precautionary measure. This alert was issued at Rongpu and Melli.

“With regard to the multiple speculations over the trigger of the Teesta River flash flood and collapse of Teesta III dam at Chungthang, a thorough inquiry by a multidisciplinary team of experts will be initiated by the state government once the situation stabilises,” stated VB Pathak, Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim. A total of 1584 tourists evacuated from the Lachung and Lachen were sent to Siliguri on SNT service and other modes. 514 passengers and one patient were evacuated on October 9 by air, with a total of 59 sorties with 22.310 tons of relief materials transported to Lachung, Lachen. The evacuees included a total of 26 foreign nationals.

The evacuation process resumed on October 10 with a total of 176 stranded

persons evacuated through 39 sorties. 35.810 tons of relief materials were sent to the forward areas.

“According to the IMD, there is potentially a clear weather window for the next two days, offering an opportunity to carry out rescue operations by air.

If the weather conditions remain favourable, authorities will make concerted efforts to safely evacuate all remaining stranded tourists within this timeframe,” stated a release from the office of the Chief Secretary. Power was restored in Lachung and Chungthang.