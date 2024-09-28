Sikkim sees 1st snowfall; Darj faces heavy rains, landslides

Darjeeling: Sikkim recorded the first snowfall of the season on Friday. It snowed in Thangu-Chopta Valley in North Sikkim. As the heavy rains continued in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong district, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded the ‘Orange’ rainfall warning to ‘Red’ for Friday. The weather office has also issued a ‘Yellow’ heavy rainfall warning for Darjeelin, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri for Saturday. With landslides in many places along with falling boulders, the National Highway 10 to Sikkim is closed for traffic. The district administration, Kalimpong has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the Teesta Bazar road to Darjeeling from Kalimpong and Sikkim for a few days as the Teesta is in spate.



The NH10 was damaged owing to a major landslide between Kalijhora and Sevoke late on Friday afternoon.

This also rendered the alternative road via Panbu closed. From morning, there were reports of boulders sliding down at Birik Danra. At around 3pm, a major landslide occurred at Birik Danra. “There was a roadslip at Yangmakum which is being repaired by the PWD.

The NH10 is closed owing to the number of landslides. People should use the alternative roads,” stated Balasubramanian T, district magistrate, Kalimpong. Heavy rains triggered a number of landslides in the Darjeeling and Kurseong sub divisions. A landslide was reported at Lower Lamagaon between Kaijaley and Bijanbari. Landslides were also reported on the roads connecting Relling to Maneybhanjyang; Kaijaley to Lhodama and Upper Lingten to Lower Lingten. “Both the roads from Rimbik connecting to Dhotreah and another to Darjeeling via Bijanbari are closed. We have asked the Rammam Hydel Project to provide Earth Movers and two have been pressed into service to open up these two lifelines” stated Norden Sherpa, GTA Sabhasad.

A large stretch of road near the Check Post at Ghoom Bhanjyang has slid down owing to a landslide. “A number of landslides have been reported in the Darjeeling subdivision and the Darjeeling municipal areas. The major landslides include Dali Bloomfield; Ward Number 5 and at Majua. We are constantly monitoring the situation and are prepared for any eventuality,” stated Richard Lepcha, sub divisional officer

(SDO,) Darjeeling.

In Kurseong also, a number of landslides have been reported from rural areas. “Around 6 houses have been partially damaged. However, there are no reports of any loss of life. Two rural roads are partially damaged as well. Nevertheless, the main thoroughfares including National Highway 55, Rohini road and Pankhabari road are open,” stated VT Deepak, SDO, Kurseong.Due to heavy rains, the water level of Mahananda, Balason and Mechi rivers have risen. Some Lock gates of the Mahananda barrage at Fulbari have been opened up. Water logging has taken place on NH34 near Bagdogra. A tree was uprooted in Ward 15 of Siliguri. All flights were delayed owing to

inclement weather.

In the last 24 hours, (on Friday morning) Darjeeling recorded 85mm; Kalimpong 53mm and Siliguri 105.2mm of rainfall.