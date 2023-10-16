Sikkim disaster leaves a mark on tourism industry in Dooars

Jalpaiguri: The tourism industry of Dooars has been significantly impacted by recent natural calamities in Sikkim. Many tourists have already cancelled their bookings in Sikkim, causing a ripple effect on Dooars.



According to tour operators, a significant portion of tourists typically visit Dooars after touring Sikkim during Puja. However, due to the cancellations, these tourists are no longer coming to Dooars, resulting in disappointment for all stakeholders, from hotel and resort owners to taxi operators.

The tourism industry in Jalpaiguri district is centered around heritage sites, religious destinations, wildlife and natural beauty. Tour operators create their package tours accordingly. In addition to exploring Jalpaiguri city, tourists enjoy historical sites, natural landscapes and wildlife by staying overnight at public and private hotel resorts in Lataguri, Ramsai and Dhupjhora in Dooars.

Dibyendu Deb, the secretary of the Lataguri Resort Owners Welfare Association, explained: “Throughout the year, Lataguri, Dhupjhora, Batabari, Ramsai collectively welcome one-and-a-half to two-and-a-half lakh tourists, with the influx usually beginning during Puja. In previous years, tourists would start arriving around Mahalaya and all hotels would be fully booked. However, this time, that didn’t happen. The Sikkim disaster has had an impact. Out of our 64 member hotels, resorts and homestays, it appears that only 60 to 65 per cent of bookings have been made so far, leaving the rest empty.”

Krishnendu Saha, associated with the tourism industry, stated: “Most of the tourists come from South Bengal. Some come directly to Dooars, while others visit Sikkim and Darjeeling before heading to Dooars, exploring various spots in Dooars, especially around Lataguri and Gorumara. However, following the Sikkim disaster, these tourists are no longer available.”

Alok Chakraborty, vice-president of the Jalpaiguri Tour Operator Welfare Association, mentioned: “Our organisation has experienced cancellations of around 350 to 400 bookings, with a significant number of these tourists planning to visit Lataguri and Jaldapara in Dooars. Unfortunately, the incident in Sikkim has not only affected Sikkim’s tourism but has also left Dooars tourism disappointed during this year’s Puja season.”