Sikkim delegation meets Siliguri CP over paramedical institute graft

Siliguri: A high-level delegation from Sikkim met C Sudhakar, the Commissioner of Police, Siliguri, to raise serious concerns over alleged large-scale fraud involving the Paramedical Institute located in the Shalbari area.

The delegation comprised Sonam Chopel Sherpa, Chairman of the Sikkim Students Welfare Board; Tshering Wangchuk Lepcha, Additional Political Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim; Ujwal Rai, Special Secretary of the Education Department; and Sharmista Pradhan, Additional Secretary, Home (Protocol).

During the meeting, the delegation expressed grave concern over the plight of several students from Sikkim who were allegedly cheated by the institute. They informed the Commissioner that the affected students have suffered severe academic setbacks, substantial financial losses, and significant psychological distress due to the alleged fraudulent activities of the institute.

The delegation urged the police to take swift and stringent legal action against all those involved, stressing that justice must be ensured for the students and their families at the earliest.

Responding to the concerns, C. Sudhakar, the Commissioner of Police said: “Three accused have been arrested so far in connection with the case. Efforts are underway to apprehend the prime accused and other suspects. A special team has been formed for further investigation. The investigation is being conducted on a priority basis.”

The institute allegedly collected around Rs 1.30 lakh from each student on the pretext of providing paramedical and nursing training. Approximately 300 students were reportedly enrolled at the institute. Later, the institute was converted into a vocational training centre, which triggered protests among the students. After several hours of protest on Saturday, three people associated with the institute, including two women, were arrested by the police. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.