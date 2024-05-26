Sikkim Chief Minister and GTA chief pledge to work together

Darjeeling: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief Anit Thapa unanimously stated that they would work together for issues benefiting the Gorkha community. The issue pertaining to the inclusion of the 11 Gorkha sub-communities in the Scheduled Tribe list would be pushed by both.



Sharing the stage for the first time, Tamang and Thapa attended the Ubhauli Sakela festival of the Kirat Rai community, in Darjeeling, on Sunday. Both took part in a colourful procession from Darjeeling Railway Station to Darjeeling Mall. “In the capacity of the Chief Minister of a state, the Gorkha community looks up to you as their guardian. We request you to take up issues concerning the Gorkhas, especially the inclusion of the 11 Gorkha sub-communities in the Scheduled Tribe list. You have to lead us. Whenever there is an issue pertaining to the welfare of the Gorkhas, Chief Minister P S Tamang will always find me by his side. Keeping aside politics we will all have to work together for our community,” stated Anit Thapa.

Speaking in unison, the Sikkim Chief Minister stated: “Places have their own politics, Sikkim has its politics, Darjeeling has its own politics and so does Bengal. We do not interfere in each other’s politics. However, for the issues concerning all of us, we have to work together. In the case of inclusion of Nepali language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution or inclusion of Limboo and Tamang communities in the Schedule Tribe list, both the states had worked together. Similarly regarding the inclusion of the left out Gorkha sub-communities in the ST list we have to work together. Already Sikkim and Bengal have sent recommendations to Delhi,” stated Tamang. Tamang stressed on Sikkim and Darjeeling being neighbours. “Neighbours always help each other. In times of crisis, neighbours are the first to extend a helping hand. Likewise, staying away from politics we should always help each other,” stated Tamang.

The Sikkim Chief Minister stated that Sikkim was fast emerging as a medical and education hub. “Many from the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills come to the government hospital in Gangtok for specialised treatment. It is much cheaper than private facilities in Siliguri. Soon we will start a help desk at the hospital for the benefit of outstation patients,” stated Tamang.

The two-day festival was organised by the Kirati Khambu Rai Sanskritik Sanghsthan, Darjeeling on May 25 and 26 at the Darjeeling Mall, attended by people from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Sikkim and Dooars. The Rai’s are an ethno-linguistic group of the Kirat family residing in Bengal and Sikkim in India along with eastern Nepal and south western Bhutan. Sakela Ubhauli is a harvest festival and is celebrated in the month of Baisakh welcoming spring and starts on the full moon day.