Sikh community stages protest over ‘Khalistani’ remark on IPS officer

Kolkata: A day after the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s ‘Khalistani’ jibe at a Sikh IPS officer Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday launched a massive digital protest: “I Am A Sikh, I Wear Turban, & I Am Not Khalistani” and also demanded an explanation from the Prime Minister.

Around 200 people belonging to the Sikh community staged a demonstration in front of the BJP office in the city on Wednesday, expressing solidarity with the IPS officer.

The Sikh community in Kolkata also demanded the arrest of Adhikari for his “outrageous” remark. They were holding placards demanding the arrest of Adhikari. The Sikh community was seen raising their protest: “We are proud Sikhs and not Khalistanis. Sikhs are Indians not Khalistanis. Our turban is our pride. BJP must stop their politics of hatred in the name of religion. We demand the arrest of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.”

In a viral video, the IPS officer was heard saying: “I will take action on this. Just because I am wearing a turban, you are saying this. If I was not wearing a turban, would you call me a Khalistani? You cannot say this about my religion,” reads a social media post by TMC.

The ruling party in Bengal also slammed PM Modi’s silence on the matter. “The Sikh community, deeply aggrieved by the inflammatory ‘Khalistani’ slurs uttered by @SuvenduWB yesterday, has taken to the streets in protest. Today, they gathered outside @BJP4Bengal Office, their hearts heavy with hurt and indignation. Their protest stands not only as a call for JUSTICE but as a solemn mark of respect for their identity and dignity,” said TMC.

Adhikari, along with another BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, however, claimed that IPS officer Jaspreet Singh wasn’t fulfilling his duties but dismissed allegations that anyone from the party called him a ‘Khalistani.’

TMC youth wing president Sayani Ghosh in a post on X said: “@SuvenduWB ‘Khalistani’ remark was UNDENIABLY SANCTIONED by Delhi’s ZAMINDARS. Why, you may ask? Because, INSTEAD OF APOLOGISING to the Sikh community, @BJP4India is shamelessly going to great lengths just to DEFEND him. People are WATCHING & the INSULT won’t be FORGOTTEN!”