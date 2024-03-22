Sikh community people manhandled by BJP leader’s security personnel

Kolkata: People from the Sikh community demanded action after state BJP leader Rahul Sinha’s security personnel manhandled the people belonging to Sikh community amid their protest outside the BJP’s party office on Thursday. A specific complaint has been lodged at the local police station in this regard.



The Sikh community has been staging protest demonstrations outside the BJP’s party office demanding action against Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari for his “Khalistani” jibe at a Sikh Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “Our Sikh brothers have been protesting peacefully outside the @BJP4Bengal office in Kolkata for the past 31 days to condemn the anti-Sikh BJP leaders who have time and again attacked the Sikhs, not only in Kolkata but across the country. A group of peaceful protestors were manhandled by @RahulSinhaBJP’s security personnel causing great harm to our city’s inclusive ethos.”

The ruling party in Bengal further stated: “First you call our patriotic Sikh brothers ‘Khalistanis’ and now you’re resorting to physically attacking them? Shameful! We strongly condemn this and demand an immediate apology from Rahul Sinha!”

People from Sikh community who are on an indefinite sit-in demonstration outside BJP headquarter in Kolkata earlier wrote to both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose urging them to take action against the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari for his “Khalistani” jibe at a Sikh IPS officer. On February 22, a delegation of the Sikh community with representatives from seven Gurdwaras had submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding immediate action against Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari.