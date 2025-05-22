‘Significant infrastructure upgrades will offer relief from waterlogging this year’

Malda: With the arrival of the monsoon just round the corner, the English Bazar Municipality (EBM) has expressed strong optimism that the municipal area will remain free from the recurring menace of rainwater clogging this year. After years of flooded streets, submerged homes and overflowing drains, the municipal leadership claims that significant infrastructure upgrades will finally offer relief to the people of Malda.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, chairman of EBM, stated: “We have taken a scientific approach to design a new drainage system. The work is nearing completion and within a week, the system will be connected to the Mahananda River. We are hopeful that this monsoon will not see waterlogging in any part of the city.”

The project, backed by Rs 45 lakh in funding from the North Bengal Development department, involves linking the existing canal system near the Regulated Market to the Mahananda River through Ramnagar. Engineers from both the municipality and the Irrigation department have collaborated on the project, using satellite data to plan an efficient layout. This year’s preparations are seen as a litmus test for EBM ahead of the upcoming municipal and state assembly elections. English Bazar, being a key constituency, is under close watch. Choudhury, widely seen as a potential candidate, is under pressure to demonstrate tangible results.

However, public sentiment remains mixed. Many residents who have endured years of monsoon hardships remain cautious in their expectations. “Unless permanent pump houses are installed, areas like Ward 20 will still face problems,” said local resident Rima Das. Another resident from Ward 23, Dilip Roy, added: “The drainage system in our area has not been completed. We fear the same fate again.”

The Opposition has also criticised the municipality, accusing it of wasting funds without addressing the core issues. BJP leader Amlan Bhaduri said: “Waterlogging won’t end until there’s a proper master plan. Illegal construction and wetland encroachment have crippled natural drainage.”

While political rhetoric continues, the real test lies ahead. Will the newly-implemented plans prove effective under heavy rainfall? EBM’s optimism sets a hopeful tone — but only time and the monsoon rains will reveal whether this year marks a turning point or another chapter of frustration for Malda’s residents.