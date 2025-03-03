Signal failure disrupts train services

Kolkata: Train services between Majherhat and Budge Budge on the Sealdah South Section were disrupted for over an hour on Monday morning, causing delays to several trains and inconveniencing regular commuters, including Higher Secondary (HS) examinees travelling for their exams.

The disruption occurred at around 7:40 am due to a point failure in the signalling system at Majherhat Station, bringing train operations to a standstill for some time. Although trains were later run using manual signalling, this led to further delays for services from both Majherhat and Budge Budge.

“There was a point failure in the automatic signalling system. No trains were cancelled, but delays occurred as services were operated using manual signalling. Students were initially confused, but they managed to reach on time,” said a spokesperson for the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway. Railway staff responded promptly, with Sealdah Division employees and engineers working swiftly to resolve the issue. By around 8:48 am, the problem was rectified and normal services resumed. However, due to the disruption, many trains continued to run late for some time.