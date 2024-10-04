Signal failure disrupts Metro services

Kolkata: A signalling failure at Dum Dum Station brought Metro services to a halt between Dum Dum and Dakshineswar on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) on Friday evening. The disruption, which began at 5:56 pm, lasted for nearly one-and-a-half hours, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

Metro Railway officials reported that the issue started at 5:56 pm, leading to a complete suspension of services between Dum Dum and Dakshineswar. Engineers were dispatched to address the problem, and normal services resumed at 7:17 pm.

Although trains continued to run between Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum, the disruption caused delays and overcrowding. Even after services resumed, it took some time for operations to normalise, resulting in crowded trains and frustrated passengers. With the festive season approaching, many passengers expressed their dissatisfaction with the maintenance issues.