Signages to help Madhyamik candidates navigate exam venues across Malda district to be put up

malda: For the convenience of Madhyamik candidates, Malda has decided to put up signages at all test venues of the district during the examination.



These signanges will indicate the way to exam halls, toilets and exit with different coloured arrow marks. The initiative is being taken up throughout the district for the first time.

All the in-charges of the venues have already been sensitised about the matter.

Biplab Gupta, Joint Convener of Madhyamik Examination, Malda, said: “In a meeting, we told all the venue heads to use arrows of different colours to show the way to examination halls, toilets and exit. Black arrows will mark the way to the specific numbered halls. Blue or green can be used to mark the way to toilets and red for exit.”

Gupta further added that a board bearing all the instructions to the candidates will be displayed for the first time at all venues.

Malda has 19 centres for 133 venues where Madhyamik exams are held. A total of 39439 candidates, including regular, CC (continuing candidates) and compartmental candidates will appear for the exams in the district this year.

As many as 22057 girls and 17382 boys are slated to appear for the examination.

The exams will commence on February 23.