Sign language integrated into e-learning videos for children with special needs

Kolkata: In a significant move towards inclusive education, the state School Education department has incorporated sign language instructions into their e-learning videos on the Banglar Shiksha portal, enabling children with special needs (CwSN) to benefit from these resources. The first four such videos were inaugurated by state Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday at a programme held at Nehru Children’s Museum, Kolkata.

The online classroom on the Banglar Shiksha Portal was launched in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. From then e-learning videos have been continuously updated to assist both students and teachers in understanding different topics. In 2024, 138 new programme videos covering subjects from classes III to XI were updated. Going forward, select videos will feature sign language instructions in addition to the existing audio and visual elements, making them more accessible to CwSN.

On Tuesday, in conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the department and UNICEF, West Bengal, organised an exhibition titled ‘Walk into a Canvas of Dreams,’ showcasing artwork created by children with special needs. The event was inaugurated by Basu and will run until December 8. The paintings on display were selected from a competition that saw participation from 5,200 CwSN across the state, with 48 paintings chosen for the exhibition. These artworks were also compiled into a coffee table book and a 2025 calendar, both unveiled at the event. Basu emphasised the importance of inclusive education, stating: “This programme is a clear example of social responsibility. Inclusive education nurtures every child’s limitless potential, including those with special needs.”

He also urged UNICEF to develop an online course on inclusive education to support teachers and special educators in creating a barrier-free learning environment.

The event was attended by Binod Kumar, principal secretary of the School Education department; Monjur Hossain, UNICEF West Bengal field office chief; Subhra Chakrabarty, secretary in the School Education department and state project director of Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission and Goutam Pal, president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.