Siddiqullah Choudhury attacked, his car vandalised

Kolkata: State Mass Education Extension and Library minister, Siddiqullah Choudhury was allegedly attacked by a group of people in his own Assembly Constituency Monteswar in East Burdwan on Thursday.

According to sources, on Thursday morning, Choudhury went to the Maldanga area of Monteswar to oversee the preparation for the meeting before Martyr’s Day.

It is alleged that as soon as Choudhury reached the area, a group of people started shouting slogans against him and also vandalised his car.

Another car belonging to a local Trinamool Congress leader was also vandalised.

The minister, however, remained unhurt. Over the issue, the minister said he will inform the Trinamool Congress high command.