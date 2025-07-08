Siddh Nath Gupta becomes DGP of IB

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre, posting of three senior officers have been changed on Monday.

According to an order published on Monday by the Police Service Cell of the state Home and Hill Affairs department, the 1992 batch IPS officer Siddh Nath Gupta, the Director General of Police (DGP) of the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) has been made the DGP of the Intelligence Branch (IB).

Gyanwant Singh, a 1993 batch officer, who was the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), IB, has been made the ADGP Traffic and Road Safety.

Apart from this, Rajesh Kumar Singh, a 1997 batch IPS officer who was the ADGP of Traffic and Road Safety has been made the ADGP Policy.