Siblings held in Malda, firearms recovered

Malda: Acting on a tip off, the CID unit of Malda arrested two siblings and recovered 4 improvised firearms and 4 live cartridges from their residence in Rajnagar Model area under the Kaliachak Police Station.



Primarily, it is suspected that the firearms were slated to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

One of the arrested, Zubair Alam, aged 27 years, is a data entry operator (DEO), a casual government employee, of Kaliachak II block. The other arrested is Farooq Azam (23), studying M.Sc in Chemistry from University of Gour Banga (UGB) and has also qualified the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

Their father is a respected person in the locality with a family business of ‘bidi’ and other agricultural farms.

On Monday night, the CID and the police conducted a joint raid at the house of the accused after receiving a specific tip off.

The firearms and cartridges were found in the house and the police arrested both the brothers.

On the way to the court, the arrested claimed that they were innocent and were framed. They were produced in court on Tuesday.