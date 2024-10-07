SI Park Street Police Stn held for ‘sexual harassment’

Kolkata: The Sub Inspector (SI) of Park Street Police Station who was accused of sexually harassing a lady civic volunteer was arrested on Monday.

The SI was already closed after a complaint was received from the civic volunteer.

The civic volunteer has been working since 2017 and was posted in Park Street Police Station in recent times. It is alleged that the SI had called the civic volunteer at his rest room inside the police station late at night.

Around 1 am, when the civic volunteer went to his room, he allegedly gifted her a new salwar suit as a Puja gift. When she was receiving it, the accused SI allegedly touched her inappropriately. When she resisted, the officer attempted to exert further pressure on her, leading to her discomfort

and distress.

The civic volunteer alleged that when she reported the incident to the on-duty officer, Inspector Sergeant Ranabir Das dismissed her concerns and urged her to overlook the matter. Seeking support, she called her younger brother to the station, but faced resistance when attempting to file a formal complaint. Instead, she alleged that the officers advised her to move on from the incident.

This is not the first time she faced such behaviour from the same officer. Earlier, on September 25, 2024, she reported a similar incident while the SI was inebriated which she initially chose to overlook.