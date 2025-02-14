SI murder case: Bimal Gurung surrenders in CJM Court in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung on Thursday surrendered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Darjeeling on Thursday in connection with the SI Amiatava Malik murder case. On January 30, 2025, Gurung, the prime accused in the case had been granted anticipatory bail by a Division Bench of Justices Jaimalya Bagchi and Gaurang Kant at the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court.

“Bimal Gurung surrendered at the CJM Court in Darjeeling on Friday and secured bail,” confirmed Pankaj Prasad, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Darjeeling.

The case dates back to 2017, when tensions escalated over the Gorkhaland movement under Gurung’s leadership. Acting on a tip-off, police had raided a suspected hideout in Darjeeling’s Sadar Police Station area in an attempt to arrest him. The operation resulted in an exchange of gunfire, during which police officer Amitava Malik was fatally shot.

The investigation was initially handled by the police before being transferred to the CID. “While being granted anticipatory bail by the Circuit Bench, Gurung was ordered to surrender within four weeks. We have complied with the order of the High Court. Bimal Gurung will face trial now,” added Yogesh Diyali, Gurung’s counsel.

Incidentally on October 13, 2017, during an ongoing agitation, while a police team was in pursuit of Bimal Gurung and his men in the Shirubari forest area on the banks of Chota Rangeet River around 25 km from Darjeeling, there was an exchange of fire between the two sides.

SI Amit Malik died on the spot allegedly from bullet injuries fired by Gurung’s associates.

A suo moto FIR was lodged by the police at the Darjeeling Sadar Police Station naming Gurung and others. The accused was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code read with different sections of the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. A large cache of automatic arms including AK47s, Beretta pistol; ammunition and explosives were allegedly recovered by the police from the spot.