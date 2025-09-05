SI kills parents using service weapon

Kolkata: A Sub-Inspector (SI) of police killed his parents by shooting them using the service weapon and attempted suicide on Thursday morning.

Though the parents died at the spot, the policeman was admitted to a hospital with a bullet injury. According to sources, the SI was posted in the Jangalmahal Battalion.

He used to stay in a rented house in Jhargram with his parents. In the wee hours of Thursday, the cop returned home and shot his parents using his 9mm pistol. Later, the SI shot himself to commit suicide. The owner of the house heard the gunshots and went to check on his tenants. After entering the room, he found three people lying with bullet injuries and immediately informed the police.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Jhargram, Arijit Sinha said: “Probe is on. So far, we came to know that the SI was depressed over the ailments of his father. A note has been found. Anything more cannot be said for the sake of investigation.” It has been learnt that cops are waiting for the SI to get stable so that he can be interrogated. Mpost