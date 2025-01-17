SI injured in attack by miscreants

Kolkata: Within a few hours of the incident of attack on police at Goalpokhar in North Dinajpur, a similar incident took place at Domkal in Murshidabad on Wednesday night. A Sub Inspector (SI) was also injured in the attack and was admitted to a hospital.

Sources said, on Wednesday night, cops were going to a place at Bilaspur Ghatpara area of Domkal for investigation and seizure purposes along with an accused of theft. It is alleged that suddenly a few local residents carrying sticks and sharp weapons attacked the cops to snatch away the arrested accused Rana Sheikh. While trying to defend and prevent Sheikh from fleeing, the SI, who was leading the team, was stabbed by the miscreants.

The police van was also vandalised. Other police personnel informed the police station and superior officers. Within a few moments, reinforcement arrived and the SI was rushed to the hospital. Later, a search operation was conducted and four persons, including a woman, were arrested. However, Sheikh was not traced despite a night long search operation. Police are grilling the arrested persons to find out the location of Sheikh.