Shyampukur: Body of youth found on footpath

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, the body of a youth was found lying on the footpath, adjacent to the traffic signal kiosk on Jatindra Mohan Avenue opposite to the Shyambazar A V School on Tuesday.



According to sources, on Tuesday, a staff of a petrol pump spotted the youth lying in an unusual posture. When he went close, he saw blood stains. He immediately informed the police and cops of Shyampukur Police Station

arrived and sent the body for autopsy.

During a preliminary inquiry, cops found an injury mark on the back of the head. Police are yet to confirm the identity of the deceased.

A section of local residents reportedly claimed that the youth was a staff of a roadside hotel. Though no foul play is suspected, cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, the accused in the murder at Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) area was arrested on Tuesday.

On Monday, the deceased identified as Bhola Seikh of Tardah in KLC was hacked to death by his niece’s husband Jakir over a family dispute.