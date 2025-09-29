Shyamnagar: Three dead in train accident

Kolkata: Three people, including a child, died late on Saturday night after being struck by a through train near Shyamnagar Railway Station in North 24-Parganas.

The accident occurred around 11 pm. According to local sources, a woman carrying her child attempted to cross the tracks while the level-crossing gate was closed. The child reportedly slipped from her arms onto the tracks. As the woman tried to rescue the child, a fruit vendor from the station rushed to help. All three were hit by an approaching express train.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital by local residents but could not be saved. Locals alleged that the arrival of an ambulance was delayed because the level-crossing gate was not opened in time, forcing them to carry the injured some distance before arranging transport.

Following the tragedy, residents staged a blockade at Shyamnagar station, accusing Railway authorities of negligence and claiming that gates often remain closed for prolonged periods, compelling people to take risks while crossing. Police later intervened and persuaded the protesters to withdraw after assuring them that the issue would be addressed. On Sunday, Jasram Meena, senior divisional commercial manager of Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division, released a video message appealing to passengers not to cross level crossings or tracks when gates are closed and urging them not to put their lives at risk.