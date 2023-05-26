Shyam Thapa, Usha Uthup & Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay honoured

KOLKATA: JIS SAMMAN 2023, the biggest award ceremony of the JIS Group, was organised on Thursday at the Science City Auditorium. The occasion was graced by notable guests, celebrities, academicians, renowned individuals from the cultural and sports world, and people from the JIS Group. The event began with the award ceremony, followed by a gala show by the popular and energetic Bollywood singer, Mika Singh. This year, the awardees were Shyam Thapa, retired Indian footballer, Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, author, and Usha Uthup, Indian Singer.



JIS SAMMAN 2023 endeavoured to admire outstanding skills in the areas of Academics, Culture, and Sports across the various institutes under the JIS Group umbrella. The best part of this year’s JIS SAMMAN was the JIS Maha SAMMAN awards, which was presented to people who have outshone in their areas and have left an unforgettable mark on society. The awardees of the JIS Maha SAMMAN 2023 were Shyam Thapa, a retired Indian footballer who has made major contributions to the sport and has been a motivation to numerous aspirant sportspersons, Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, a highly praised author whose literary works have fascinated booklovers and left a lasting impact on the literary background, and Usha Uthup, a renowned Indian singer acknowledged for her soulful and influential voice, which has enchanted listeners throughout the world with her mesmerising concerts.

Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group, said, “We are delighted to present JIS SAMMAN 2023, our glorious award ceremony that distinguishes extraordinary skills across a variety of domains.”