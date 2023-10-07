Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers to hold jewellery exhibition in Kolkata & Tripura from Oct 9-20

Kolkata: Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers is holding its exhibition, Saradiya ‘Swarna Sambhar 2023’. The exhibition, which is in its 21st year, will be held exclusively at all the showrooms of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers in Kolkata and Tripura from October 9 to 20.



The special collections of this extra special edition include designer hand-crafted gold and diamond jewellery, traditional and

trendy bridal jewellery, dazzling collections of affordable diamond jewellery, gems and precious stones.

There are many attractive offers and draws customers. These include assured gold coin with every jewellery purchase of gold weight above 20 grams, assured gift with jewellery purchases of gold weight below 20 grams, Rs 200 off on every gram of gold jewellery purchased, 75 per cent discount on making charges of diamond jewellery, 15 per cent discount on MRP of Astral gems. Besides, there will be a daily lucky draw for items, including home appliances, among others.

Other regular facilities and services like old gold exchange facilities and schemes like ‘SONAY SOHAGA’ (special discount scheme to buy jewellery) will also be available.

At a special press preview, Arpita and Rupak Saha unveiled this year’s special ‘Swarna-Sambhar’ collection of gold and diamond jewellery and spoke on all the joy and happiness that ‘Saradotsav’ comes with.

“This year’s edition of ‘Swarna Sambhar’ is the twenty-first year of this exclusive annual pre-Puja presentation and is therefore, really extra-special,” said Arpita Saha, director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers.

“We dedicate this twenty first year edition of ‘Swarna Sambhar’, our annual pre-Puja presentation, to our customer-friends because it is their support and encouragement that has really brought it this far,” said Rupak Saha, director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers.