Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers to hold ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ exhibition

kolkata: ‘Dhanteras’ is popularly celebrated by buying gold and diamond jewellery and as part of this, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ will hold a Deepawali Special Annual Exhibition of gold and diamond jewellery — ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ — and this year, it is on its 18th year run.



Like every year, the 12-day ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ presentation will be exclusively on at all the showrooms of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers in Tripura (Agartala, Khowai, Dharmanagar and Udaipur) and Kolkata (Gariahat, Behala and Barasat) from November 1 to 12, 2023.

The exclusive jewellery collections of this extra special edition includes designer hand-crafted gold and diamond jewellery, traditional and trendy bridal jewellery, dazzling collections of affordable diamond jewellery, gems and precious stones.

For customers, there will be a bouquet of special discounts and draws — all gift-wrapped in the true spirit of the festival of greeting and gifting.

There will be Rs 275 off per gram on gold jewellery purchased in addition to 100 per cent discount on making charges of diamond jewellery. There will be an assured gift with every purchase and a daily lucky draw of household appliances.

There will be a mega draw of 5 scooties (among all customers of Sharadiya Swarna Sambhar ‘23 & Dhanteras Dazzle 23’ of Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers).

Other regular facilities, services and schemes like SONAY SOHAGA (special discount scheme to buy jewellery), old gold exchange facility, gold and silver coins and silver utensils will also be available.

The special preview of this 18th year edition of ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’, ushering in the festival of light and joy, earlier on Monday, was a

festive ‘adda’ with popular film and television stars Priyanka Mitra and Idhika Paul — bejewelled in this year’s ‘Dhanteras Dazzle’ collection of gold and diamond jewellery and reflecting all the glitter and dazzle of the festival — and renowned Rabindrasangeet singer of the day, Jayati Chakraborty, adding to all the light and warmth of the occasion while Rupak Saha and Arpita Saha, directors, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers, played anchor and hostess respectively.