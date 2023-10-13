Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers release gold coin in memory of Kanika Bandyopadhyay

kolkata: Kanika Bandyopadhyay Memorial Trust and Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers celebrated the birth centenary of Rabindra Sangeet exponent Kanika Bandyopadhyay with a cultural programme organised at the artiste’s residence in Santiniketan on Thursday.



Bithika Mukhopadhyay, Rezwana Chowdhury Banya, Priyam Mukhopadhyay, Ritapa Mukhopadhyay, Saikat Singha Roy, Director, Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers, Rupak Saha and others were present.

Kanika’s nickname was Mohor. Honouring that name, Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers released the gold coin ‘Mohor Eksho’.

Artiste Rezwana Chowdhury Bonya said that Kanika’s birth centenary will be celebrated throughout the year through various events. Saikat Singha Roy said that the Kanika Bandyopadhyay archive will be built at her Santiniketan residence.

Mohan Singh, Pramita Mallick, Swagatalakshmi Dasgupta, Rezwana Chowdhury Banya, Prabuddha Raha, Alak Roy Chowdhury and others performed songs on the occasion. Noted filmmaker Gautam Ghosh, artiste’s autobiographer Alok Prasad Chatterjee shared their fond memories. With Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee’s recitation and Chaitali Dasgupta’s beautiful presentation, the programme was worth remembering.