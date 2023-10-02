Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers get award as one of leading jewellers

Agartala: Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers made it to the top rung of leading jewellers in the country with a special recognition from the Gems & Jewellery Council Of India and an award that was presented at a glittering event at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, on September 30.

Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers was one among a select few jewellers from across India and one of three leading jewellers in Kolkata.

For Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers, this award came in recognition of its ‘continued pursuit of excellence’ in design and craftsmanship of gold and diamond jewellery, presentation of new concepts and collections and CSR initiatives and activities.

The award presentation was organised by All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) and the event was presided by Saiyam Mehra, chairman, GJC.

Rupak Saha and Arpita Saha, directors, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers, received the award on stage and doing the honours were

Gourav S Issar, CEO, IDT, Saiyam Mehra, chairman, GJC and popular actress Amyra Dastur.