Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ exclusive diamond festival from Dec 18

Kolkata: Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers is presenting the second edition of ‘Glitteria’, exclusive diamond festival, from December 18 to 27, 2023. The diamond festival will be held at the Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ all showrooms at Tripura (Agartala, Khowai, Dharmanagar and Udaipur) and Kolkata (Gariahat, Behala and Barasat).



‘Glitteria’ was launched last year as an annual showcasing of exclusive diamond jewellery. This year, the showcasing also includes dazzling collections of affordable diamond jewellery. On display, there will be exclusive collections of designer diamond jewellery.

For the customers, there will be attractive discounts and gifts, including 100 per cent discount on making charge of diamond jewellery, assured gold coin with every diamond jewellery purchase and 10 per cent discount on making charge of gold jewellery.

There will be 100 per cent return on diamond value on diamond jewellery exchange and all other regular services and facilities will also be available. The special press preview began with an audio-visual presentation on diamonds and all the physical product attributes of diamond jewellery — highlighting five reasons to buy natural diamonds from Shyam Sundar Company Jewellers, ie, quality assurance, warranty, maintenance, affordability and investment. This was followed by a fashion show with models from Kolkata and Agartala, bejewelled in the ‘Glitteria’ collection of diamond jewellery.

There was also another fashion show, exclusively for customers. “‘Glitteria’ is a never-before diamond festival and, having really gone out of the way to put together exclusive collections of designer diamond jewellery, we decided to let it all show in the way we present the look and feel of the experience,” said Arpita Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers, adding: “The objective is to make people relook at diamonds and its power to add to all the dazzle about their own look and feel.”

“The ‘Glitteria’ diamond festival, this year, is the second edition of yet another Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ signature annual presentations,” said Rupak Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers, adding: “And we have, therefore, taken a lot of care to make everything about it — the ‘look and feel’ showcasing, the design and craftsmanship of the diamond jewellery, the range of the collections, the draws and offers, really memorable — with the focus on the five good reasons to buy natural diamonds from us.”