Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers declare 3 lucky draw winners

Kolkata: Three persons turned out to be lucky draw winners in ‘Sharadiya Swarna Sambhar’ and ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ organised by Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers this year before Durga and Kali pujas, respectively. The festive events were held across all branches of Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers. Along with assured gifts on every purchase, there were special discounts, daily lucky draws and a mega lucky draw.

The mega lucky draw was conducted in the presence of renowned young chess player Arshia Das. The winners of the mega lucky draw are: Seberi Debbarma, Rajib Rudra Pal and Rupali Pal.

Rupak Saha, director of Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers said: “This year, this event has become even more special to us because it marks the 22nd edition of ‘Swarna Sambhar’ and the 19th year of ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’. This is a significant milestone in our journey and there is no greater joy than celebrating with those who have made this possible. We took this initiative to thank all our customers across Tripura and Kolkata for their incredible response to this special festive promotion. Once again, we assure our customers that we are committed to providing better service, quality, and fair pricing in the future.”