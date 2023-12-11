Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers commemorates 83rd birth anniversary of Hrishikesh Saha

KOLKATA: Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers commemorated the 83rd birth anniversary of ‘role model and beacon’ Hrishikesh Saha. Saha, in his lifetime, was involved in the family business of undertaking major public construction contracts in Tripura and added to the reputation of the house.



On his 83rd birth anniversary, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers renewed the pledge to stay committed to the cause of ‘Durga & Friends’ and take on additional responsibilities in that direction, which included getting professionals as teachers, sports instructor, yoga trainer, medical consultant, talent coach and mentors for the all-round development of the girls and to prepare them for a promising future. ‘Durga & Friends’ is an initiative of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers to stand by the abandoned girl child at a shelter in Kolkata and celebrate the power of love and care. The company also makes sure there’s a steady supply of nutrients, study material and sports kits for the girls.

“My husband lived a healthy and happy life and wished the same for everybody because he believed that is what really leads to a healthy and happy society,” said Bela Saha, wife of Hrishikesh Saha.

“He was always there for anybody who needed a helping hand and that is why he is fondly remembered by a legion of people whose lives he had touched and who he had inspired,” said son Rupak Saha, also director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers.

“That is also why we commemorate his birth anniversary with health camps, initiatives like the annual Medha Utsav and, this year, the renewed pledge for Durga & Friends”, said daughter-in-law Arpita Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers, adding: “these causes were close to his heart.”

The ‘Hrishikesh Saha Memorial Pledge’ was followed by gifting of study material, art material and winter-wear to the girls.