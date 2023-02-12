Shristi Shri fair flagged off in Jalpaiguri

alipurduar: A four-day Shristi Shri fair was flagged off in Jalpaiguri to promote handicrafts and handlooms by the Self Help Groups (SHGs) of the district.



There are 31,000 SHGs in the Jalpaiguri district Gram Panchayat area under the ‘Anandadhara’ project of the West Bengal government. Several initiatives, including Shrishti Shri, have already been taken up by the government to showcase the handicrafts made by these self-help women’s groups.

This fair was held last year for the first time in Rajganj and the second edition is being held in Jalpaiguri. There are a total of 45 stalls at the fair. Apart from handicrafts, organically produced vegetable and food stalls are also available at the fair.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken several initiatives to develop and promote products manufactured by these self-help groups. Shrishti Shri is one of them. It economically empowers the SHGs. Another important initiative of the government is to provide free rations to the tea estate of Dooars,” stated Tribal Welfare Department minister Bulu Chikbaraik.

The Srishti Shri fair was flagged off at the Rabindra Bhaban premises in Jalpaiguri District on Saturday. West Bengal Tribal development minister Bulu Chikbaraik inaugurated the fair. It is being organised by the District Rural Development Department under the Ministry of Tribal Welfare Department.

Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Uttara Barman, District Magistrate Moumita Godara, Rajganj Block MLA Khageswar Roy and various officials were also present. It will continue for the next four days. District Magistrate Moumita Godara said: “Government has taken this initiative so that SHGs can promote their handicrafts. Self help groups under the Anandadhara scheme from different blocks of the district have participated in the fair.”