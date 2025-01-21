‘Shrishtishree Mela’, showcasing handmade products, inaugurated

Siliguri: The state government has taken yet another stride in empowering women from self-help groups (SHGs) by organising ‘Shrishtishree Mela’.

The fair, inaugurated by Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, is being held at Kanchenjunga Stadium and aims to showcase and support the handmade products of women entrepreneurs from across the state.

The event, organised by the District Mission Management Unit, marks the first regional fair of its kind. It features 75 stalls where women from SHGs in various districts have displayed a variety of handmade items. The fair will continue until January 27, offering a platform for women to showcase their skills and boost their economic independence.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mayor Gautam Deb highlighted the state government’s commitment to making women self-reliant through such initiatives.

“Similar fairs, such as the Saras Mela and Handicraft Fair, have played a pivotal role in improving the economic status of women. We will continue holding such fairs,” said Deb.

Last year, the Saras Mela held at the same venue saw women from SHGs selling goods worth approximately Rs 4 crore.

This year, District Magistrate (DM) of Darjeeling Preeti Goyal is optimistic about surpassing expectations, projecting sales of around Rs 14 crore from the Shrishtishree Mela.