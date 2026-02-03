Shringla flags lack of CGHS facilities in North Bengal and Sikkim, seeks urgent upgradation

Darjeeling: Rajya Sabha member Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday raised the long-pending issue of inadequate Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) facilities in the Darjeeling hills, North Bengal and Sikkim, during Zero Hour in Parliament, urging the Union Government to take time-bound action to improve healthcare access in the region.



Addressing the House, Shringla said over two lakh Central government employees, pensioners and their dependent family members reside across North Bengal and neighbouring Sikkim. He noted that many beneficiaries are senior citizens, widows and patients suffering from chronic and critical illnesses who depend on CGHS for affordable treatment.

Despite this sizeable population, only one CGHS Wellness Centre is currently operational in Siliguri. Shringla pointed out that there is no facility in Darjeeling Hills, forcing beneficiaries from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Mirik, Naxalbari and Bagdogra to travel 80–120 kilometres over difficult terrain even for basic medical services. This, he said, often leads to delays in care, particularly for the elderly and the seriously ill.

The MP demanded the establishment of additional CGHS Wellness Centres in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Mirik, Bagdogra, Naxalbari and Sikkim to ensure last-mile healthcare access. He also called for the empanelment of more private hospitals, diagnostic centres and nursing homes across hill towns and the plains. Shringla further sought the creation of an Additional Director CGHS office at Siliguri to serve as the administrative and medical hub for North Bengal and Sikkim. He urged authorities to expedite the shifting of the existing Siliguri Wellness Centre to the approved BSNL building, citing congestion and poor accessibility at the current rented premises.

He also pressed for faster empanelment of major hospitals, including Hope and Hill Cancer Hospital and Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, along with other tertiary care centres, to ensure specialised treatment.

Emphasising that equitable healthcare is central to dignity and social justice, Shringla appealed to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to act decisively so that residents of Darjeeling Hills, North Bengal and Sikkim are not left behind.