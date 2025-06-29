Shravani Mela: ER enhances safety, passenger services

Kolkata: With the annual Shravani Mela set to begin on July 10, Eastern Railway (ER) has ramped up preparations to ensure smooth travel and crowd management at Tarakeswar and Seoraphuli Junction stations, both of which are expected to witness a heavy rush of pilgrims.

The Divisional Railway Manager of the Howrah Division, accompanied by senior officials, recently conducted a detailed inspection of both stations to assess infrastructure readiness, passenger amenities and crowd control arrangements. Tarakeswar, a major pilgrimage site, is expected to see unprecedented footfall during the holy month, while Seoraphuli, serving as a vital transit hub for passengers en route to Tarakeswar, is also preparing for high traffic.

To manage the surge, a slew of measures is being implemented by ER, including dedicated entry and exit gates, additional ticket counters and upgraded sanitation services. Potable drinking water, clean toilets and improved lighting are also being ensured. Real-time train information through display boards and audio announcements will help guide passengers, while emergency medical camps will remain operational. An ER spokesperson said: “Our aim is to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for all passengers and devotees.”

Eastern Railway has appealed to all travellers to cooperate with the Railway administration and follow safety guidelines during the Mela.In a related development, South Eastern Railway (SER) has announced special trains between Gondia and Madhupur to accommodate long-distance pilgrims during Shravani Mela. The bi-weekly services will run from July 11 to August 5, departing Gondia every Friday and Monday, and returning from Madhupur every Saturday and Tuesday. These special trains will halt at major stations including Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar, Kharagpur, and Andul.