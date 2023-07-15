Shravani Mela: E Rly preps up amenities at Tarakeswar

Kolkata: Special arrangements have been made by Eastern Railway at Tarakeswar station for the convenience of lakhs of pilgrims coming there to attend the Shravani Mela.



Eastern Railway has opened additional 12 counters and four Automatic Ticket Vending Machines are in operation with an aim to streamline the ticketing process. The amenities at Tarakeswar have also been augmented.

The Howrah Division under Eastern Railway will run additional six pairs of EMU Special in the Howrah-Tarakeswar section on all Sundays, Mondays and other festive days during the mega event.

To transport the pilgrims from Howrah to Tarakeswar facilitating Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva, EMU Special trains will leave Howrah at 4:05 am and 12:50 pm respectively. Similarly, after Shiv Darshan, to bring the devotees back to Howrah, the EMU Special trains will leave Tarakeswar at 10:55 am and 9:17 pm respectively.

In addition to this, keeping in view the importance of Sheoraphuli from where the water of the Holy Ganges is usually taken to Tarakeswar for Jalabhishek, Eastern Railway has also arranged EMU Special trains between Sheoraphuli and Tarakeswar. Sheoraphuli – Tarakeswar EMU Special will leave Sheoraphuli at 6:55 am, 9:20 am, 4:20 pm and 7:40 pm respectively. In the opposite direction, Tarakeswar – Sheoraphuli EMU Special will leave Tarakeswar at 5:55 am, 8:10 am, 2:50 pm and 6:40 pm respectively.

Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway, informed that in addition to usual services, EMU Special trains will run on all Sundays, Mondays and other festive days during Shravani Mela at Tarakeswar i.e. on July 16, July 17, July 23, July 24, July 30, July 31, August 6, August 7, August 12, August 14, August 15, August 20, August 21, August 27, August 28 and August 31. “These Special trains will stop at all stations enroute,” he said.