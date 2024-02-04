Shramik Mela flagged off in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar ‘Shramik Mela’ was flagged off on Sunday under the initiative of the West Bengal Labor Department.



Financial assistance was given to many workers’ families at the fair. Stalls of various government departments, starting from health to the district police administration, have been set up.

Cooch Behar District Labor Office Joint Labor Commission Officer Sumanta Roy said: “The purpose of the labor fair is to sensitize the workers on what kind of facilities the workers can avail from the government. There are free social schemes for workers. Let them know how they can benefit from such schemes.”

He added: “Already, 4 lakh 76 thousand 223 people have registered under the free social scheme. Among them, financial support has been given to 51750. Today, from the stage of this fair, a total of Rs 1 crore 12 lakh of support was given to 352 workers,” added Roy.

Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sumita Barman inaugurated the Sramik Mela.