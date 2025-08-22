Shramashree: Post CM’s directive, state begins groundwork

Kolkata: The Labour Department, designated as the nodal agency for implementing the newly announced Shramashree scheme, began groundwork for the programme on Thursday.

“It will take a few more days to launch the registration portal for migrant workers. However, we have already started preparing a database by reaching out to households in districts like Murshidabad, Malda and North Dinajpur, where many workers have returned after facing harassment in other states,” a Labour Department official said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the Shramashree scheme on August 18 to bring back migrant workers allegedly harassed in BJP-ruled states and rehabilitate them with livelihoods to make them financially independent.

Coincidentally, on Thursday, state agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay visited a camp of Amader Para Amader Samadhan at Karimpur I block in Nadia, where he met three migrant workers who had recently returned.

The minister extended immediate assistance, handing over rice, dal, clothes and other essentials. The Labour Department will also consult the chairman of the state Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board, Samirul Islam, to frame a campaign strategy for quick implementation. Islam, also a Rajya Sabha MP, is expected to return to the state by Friday after the Parliament session concludes.

Under the scheme, each returning migrant worker will receive a one-time travel grant of Rs 5000. Until they find employment, they will be given Rs 5000 per month for up to 12 months. The package also includes Khadya Sathi ration cards, Swasthya Sathi health cards, access to community kitchens for the homeless, and arrangements for enrolling their children in government schools. Workers will be assessed for their skills and provided training under the Utkarsh Bangla programme, before being engaged in various jobs. Additionally, they will be issued job cards under the Karmashree scheme.

According to officials, more than 2700 families, comprising around 10000 people, have already been brought back under state initiatives.