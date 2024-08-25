‘Show guardians their children’s evaluated answer scripts’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has instructed all the headmasters of board-recognised schools to show evaluated answer scripts of summative evaluations of class VI-X students to the guardians.



According to a notification issued by the Board, this step will enable parents to to understand their children’s capacity and understand their ability to learn, progress made in learning and any other relevant information about the child’s performance.

In government-run schools in the state, this practice of showing parents their children’s assessed answer scripts is well-established. However, the Board received reports that some schools were not strictly following these rules, according to sources.

“It is among the best practices already established in schools.

That’s why we reiterated that so there is no flouting of the rules,” said Ramanuj Ganguly, president of WBBSE.