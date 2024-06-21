Show-cause notice issued to 6 GP employees

Raiganj: BDO Itahar of North Dinajpur district has issued show-cause against six government employees of Marnai Gam Panchayat of Itahar for their absence during working hours in the office and alleged irresponsibility to the visitors. They have been told to place their answer for the reason of absence by being physically present in BDO’s office in the next two days.



It is noted that Musaraf Hossain, MLA Itahar, had information from the locals that some employees of Marnai Gram Panchayat office were irregular to their attendance. The visitors were not getting their service due to the absence.

On the basis of information, the MLA at around noon on Wednesday visited the office of Marnai Gram Panchayat and found some employees absent without any reason. He informed the matter to BDO Itahar seeking necessary measures against them. The BDO then immediately visited Marnai Gram Panchayat office and found six employees absent from the office without any reason and consequently issued show cause against Mahamad Asraful (secretary of the Gram panchayat), Panjanur Islam (executive assistant), Khursed Alam (Panchyat Sahayak), Rathin Das (Nirman Sahayak) and two others Rakesh Mandal and Rejaul Karim.

Dibyendu Sarkar, BDO Itahar, said: “After visiting the office, we found six employees absent from the office due to which public service was

being affected.”