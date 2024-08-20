Show-cause: Answers start trickling to JU

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has begun receiving responses to the show-cause notices issued to students allegedly involved in the ragging incident that led to the death of a first-year student last year.



“We have begun receiving replies to the show-cause notices. The anti-ragging committee will scrutinize these responses before announcing the final verdict on punishment,” said Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta.

Over 20 students have been issued show-cause notices, granting them 15 days to present their defence. Approximately 15 of these students have filed legal challenges against the notices. The university anticipates that this group may not answer the show-cause notice.

In the backdrop of last year’s incident, the university has implemented several precautionary measures to curb ragging on campus and in hostels.

These include appointing teaching faculty as hostel wardens, establishing an anti-ragging monitoring cell as per UGC guidelines, segregating first-year and senior students into separate hostels, and appointing an OSD (Administration).

The varsity is also doing counselling sessions involving not only counsellors but legal experts in its efforts to curb ragging.