Shortage of commercial cylinders hits SSKM Hosp

Kolkata: The central kitchen of SSKM Hospital has been facing a shortage of commercial cylinders. The crisis is due to the non-availability of commercial gas,sources said.

It has been learnt that due to the non-availability of commercial cylinders, domestic cooking cylinders are being used to prepare food for the patients. Around 6,000 plates of food are cooked here every day, including two meals.

LPG distributors claimed that no new bookings can be taken for 25 days from the date of delivery due to the directive from the Centre. Under these circumstances, there is a shortage of cylinders at SSKM Hospital due to concerns relating to the supply of LPG cylinders.

Panic booking has increased due to a shortage in supply. The daily booking of cylinders has almost doubled. Many were relying on induction ovens. Due to the war in West Asia, the price of domestic cooking gas cylinders has increased.

It is an emergency service as the food for the patients is being cooked here in the central kitchen of the hospital, said an employee of the hospital.