‘Short-circuit possible cause of fire at iconic Hollong Bungalow’

Alipurduar: State’s Chief Wildlife Warden, Debal Roy, visited Hollong Bungalow on Thursday to assess its condition, spending approximately two hours at the site. He proposed the theory of an electric short-circuit as the possible cause of the fire at Hollong Bungalow.



Debal Roy stated: “Our working hypothesis suggests that the main reason for the fire was a short-circuit. The forensic team has collected samples from the site. It will take time for the forensic lab to provide the report. Once we receive the report, we can confirm the actual cause of the fire.”

He added: “Based on our initial investigation, we are certain that no one was in the room at the time of the fire incident. Following the outbreak, our range officer and other staff had to open the main entrance gate of the bungalow and forcefully enter the room where the fire had broken out. They attempted to extinguish the fire, but the AC compressor chamber burst due to the heat.” Regarding the reconstruction of Hollong Bungalow, he said: “We cannot provide details at this time, but we have learned lessons from this incident and will take measures to protect iconic buildings like Hollong across the state.”

According to the Forest department, a special investigating team has been formed to determine the cause of the fire. They will interview the staff and the range officer of the Hollong Range office adjacent to the Bungalow.

The devastating fire engulfed the iconic Hollong Forest Bungalow in Jaldapara National Park on Tuesday night, a cherished heritage site in Alipurduar district and a cornerstone of state tourism. Deep in the jungles of Jaldapara, the eight-room bungalow features a wooden main structure where rhinoceroses, elephants, deer and birds can be spotted outside or from the rooms. Despite its rustic name, Hollong Bungalow provided a luxurious hideaway amid lush greenery. Built in 1967, Hollong Bungalow was a source of pride for the state Forest department.